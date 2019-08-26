UHK to spend over €1.3 million on replacing copper pipework in the building

UHK will spend over €1.3 million on replacing copper pipework in the building.

The hospital says the existing pipework layout and hot water generation/transmission systems do not meet current best practice.

In January of this year, the Deputy Maintenance Officer noted that the pipework in UHK is a growing concern and leaks are often identified by staff and members of the public.

In May of this year, UHK General Manager Ferghal Grimes signed the relevant forms and sent them to the CEO of the South/South-West Hospital Group for appraisal.

In a statement of need, the hospital says the existing pipework dates to pre-1984 and pinhole leaks have begun to appear.

A summary of project costs show that construction costs will be €1,246,320, while €135,000 will be spent on design fees.