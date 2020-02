University Hospital Kerry is seeking to fill doctor positions across 15 areas.

The HSE is advertising for registrars in general, palliative and emergency medicine, anaesthetics, gynaecology, paediatrics and general, trauma and orthopaedic surgery.

It is also hoping to fill senior house officer roles in general and palliative medicine, emergency medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology, and surgery.

Applications will be accepted until February 18th with the positions to begin on July 13th.