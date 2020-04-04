UHK seeking doctors interested in working during COVID-19 pandemic

Doctors interested in returning to work at University Hospital Kerry during the COVID-19 pandemic are being sought by the hospital.

The South/South West Hospital Group, which includes UHK, has put out the call to all doctors.

A message has been placed across all social media platforms for the South/South West Hospital Group and its hospitals, which includes UHK.

Th group is seeking doctors, planning on returning home, who would be willing to take on a clinical role in one of the South/South West Hospital Group’s acute hospitals to make contact with them.

The hospital group says their support during this unprecedented time will increase the clinical capacity of the acute services.

It also states that all registration fees will be waived and arrangements will be made for a direct HSE contract for the time people are available to assist.

Any doctors interested in returning to work at UHK can contact the hospital directly on 066 718 4000.