UHK says there will be no disruption to rheumatology services in the hospital.

This is according to a response received by Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, who’d asked the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly about the senior rheumatology position in University Hospital Kerry.

Manager of UHK Fearghal Grimes says that last November the locum consultant rheumatologist informed the hospital he was leaving the post early this year.

The provision of rheumatology services in Kerry has been a concern for public representatives in recent months, with the issue being raised at council meetings and by Kerry deputies.

In a response to Deputy Brendan Griffin, UHK says it’s secured further locum consultant cover from January 1st, as it continues the process of recruiting a permanent full time consultant rheumatologist.

UHK does not anticipate any disruption to the rheumatology service during this handover.