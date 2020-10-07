UHK says visits will only be allowed in exceptional cases

University Hospital Kerry is restricting all visiting to the hospital.

Due to Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions, which came into force at midnight, visiting UHK will be for exceptional cases only and must be arranged through the ward manager and relevant consultant.

The hospital says it understands this will make it difficult for many families, however, the priority is to keep patients and staff safe.

The visitor restrictions for maternity remain unchanged.

UHK has thanked the public for its continuing co-operation.