UHK says it has only three vacant consultant posts

UHK says there are only three vacant consultant posts in the hospital.

In recent months, a number of public representatives have voiced concern that University Hospital Kerry could be downgraded, leading to fewer services being available at the hospital.

In November 2018, UHK said there were four vacant consultant positions in the hospital; however, a cardiologist has been appointed since then.

It took over 18 months to advertise and fill that position.

UHK says posts may become vacant due to retirements, resignations, during periods of leave or when a staff member is unwell.

It says, when a post is vacant, management attempts to ensure on-going service delivery with an appropriate level of staffing insofar as possible.

Earlier this month, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) said there are currently 500 unfilled permanent hospital consultant posts nationwide.

