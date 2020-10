University Hospital Kerry says a number of beds have been designated as surge beds in response to COVID-19.

The hospital says it received approval to progress with the opening of additional bed spaces to manage surges associated with both Winter pressures and the coronavirus.

UHK has designated Rathass Ward to serve this purpose and is in the process of recruiting staff to support these new beds.





It adds that by their nature these beds are to be opened as required to aid patient flow.