UHK says every effort being made to increase inpatient admissions

Every effort is being made to increase capacity for inpatient admissions at University Hospital Kerry.

A spokesperson says the hospital has experienced an increased number of presentations to the Emergency Department; this has contributed to more of a demand for inpatient beds.

30 patients were on trolleys at UHK yesterday awaiting admission; that figure fell to six today.

Management at UHK are monitoring the situation very closely.

Industrial Relations Officer for Cork and Kerry with the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation, Mary Power says there currently isn’t the capacity in UHK to meet demand: