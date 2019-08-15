UHK says changes to a theatre’s operating hours has contributed to longer waiting lists

UHK says changes to a theatre’s operating hours have contributed to longer waiting lists.

University Hospital Kerry was responding to a query on the increasing number of people awaiting orthopaedic surgery in the hospital.

In June of this year, a response to a parliamentary question showed the number of patients waiting has increased by 215% over the past two years.

Orthopaedic surgery relates to surgery on the musculoskeletal system, which includes bones, joints, ligaments and muscles.

Last year, a total of 123 patients were on the waiting list for orthopaedic surgery at UHK; however, that has increased to 208 over the first seven months of this year.

Radio Kerry queried the increase; UHK says it’s due to the temporary suspension of the service due to restructuring and to the changes to the theatre operating days.

UHK anticipates that it will treat 198 orthopaedic cases this year and will also accommodate patients on the NTPF programme for arthroplasty, which is a form of orthopaedic surgery.