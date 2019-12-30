UHK says A&E extremely busy as 39 people wait for a bed

University Hospital Kerry says its A&E department is extremely busy today due to the number of patients presenting with flu symptoms.

This comes as nearly 40 people were waiting for a bed in the Tralee hospital earlier today, according to the INMO.

University Hospital Kerry says due to a high volume of patients confirmed with Influenza, the hospital is advising that the emergency department is extremely busy today.

If people are experiencing any signs or symptoms of influenza, they’re advised to contact their local GP or Southdoc service in the first instance.

The hospital’s Infection Control Team is monitoring the situation.

The HSE adds that it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine and it is provided free of charge for people in at-risk groups.

Earlier today, the INMO said 39 people were waiting for a bed in UHK; 31 of which were on trolleys and the remaining eight were waiting in wards.

Health Minister Simon Harris admits trolley numbers are high.