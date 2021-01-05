UHK to receive 1,000 vaccines today

1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are to be delivered to University Hospital Kerry for frontline staff, according to Cllr Mikey Sheehy.

Cllr Sheehy says that following a query he lodged with the HSE, as a member of the HSE Regional Health Forum, he received confirmation last night that 1000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to UHK today.

He said that every member of staff on the frontline deserves this protection.

The Fianna Fáil politician said that it’s really positive and welcome news but not before time. He said that he still firmly believes that the South/South West Hospital Group should have rolled out the programme across the group in unison by delivering the vaccine to each hospital in a uniform and timely manner.

Cllr Sheehy said we are not out of the woods yet and we all need to do our part and adhere to guidelines to ensure we minimise the pressure on front line staff over the coming weeks as the vaccine is rolled out to the most vulnerable and those who need it most with our community.