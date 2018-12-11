UHK radiologist at the centre of complaints among three suspended from practising medicine

A temporary consultant radiologist whose work at University Hospital Kerry was the subject of a review, after complaints were made, is among three medical practitioners suspended from practising medicine.

The president of the High Court Mr Justice Peter Kelly, said he was satisfied it was necessary, on public interest grounds, to grant the Medical Council’s ex parte application for the order against Dr Clare Hartigan, who had worked at the hospital between March 2016 and October 2017.

While such applications are normally dealt with in private, the judge said he was giving his ruling in public – for public interest concerns – as Dr Hartigan is now working in the private sector in the UK.





The Medical Council had also decided to apply for an order to suspend Dr Hartigan under Section 60 of the Act, to protect the public interest.

The council said Dr Hartigan has a lack of insight into her mental health issues, had failed to engage with the council and refused an assessment by an independent psychiatrist.

It was concerned about her health and welfare, that she had impaired judgment and there was a risk to patients if she continues to work without appropriate assessment.