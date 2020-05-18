UHK praised for efforts to protect cancer patients from COVID-19

University Hospital Kerry is being praised for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic in protecting vulnerable cancer patients.

Consultant Medical Oncologist at Cork University Hospital and cancer researcher at UCC, Dearbhaile Collins says management acted quickly at the beginning of the virus outbreak.

She says moving the chemotherapy unit to the palliative care section of the hospital to cocoon immune compromised chemo day-unit patients was fantastic.

Kerry councillor Mikey Sheehy agrees the hospital’s response was prompt but raised concerns about the impact on screenings and operations.

Dearbhaile Collins praised the initiative of management and staff at UHK to protect more vulnerable patients: