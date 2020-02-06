UHK patient tests negative for coronavirus

It’s understood a patient at University Hospital Kerry who was displaying symptoms of coronavirus has tested negative for the condition.

The woman, who it is understood has respiratory issues and was recently in contact with people who travelled from China, had been placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.

The HSE says it doesn’t comment on individual cases only confirmed cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s Emergency Department remains very busy with the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation reporting that there are 27 patients on trolleys today.

So far this week, 100 people have spent time on trolleys in UHK.

The INMO says 518 people are on trolleys in hospitals nationwide today.