UHK outlines which donations are of most help

Staff at University Hospital Kerry say they have been completly humbled by the outpouring of support from the community, with generous offers of goods and services of all descriptions.

Guidelines have been issued in relation to the donations that are most useful to them at this time.

An advisory note issued by University Hospital Kerry says they are eternally grateful for the many offers of hot meals but want to assure the public that they have an incredible catering department which is meeting their current needs for hot meals and drinks.

They must also adhere to food safety regulations for the utmost protection of patients and staff, but are delighted to take receipt of bottled water and juices, soft drinks, energy bars, energy drinks, chocolate and crisps.

For donations of medical supplies the drop of location is Unit 1B Clash Industrial Estate, Monday to Friday 9.30 to 12.30 and 2.30 to 4pm from where their logistics team will evaluate and decide what is suitable. UHK will reply to all donators, suitable or otherwise.

All products should be in their original packaging, unopened and unexpired. The statement says that the medical equipment they’re grateful to accept at this time includes FFP2 Masks Medical Grade, hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, surgical grade ear loop facemasks or tieback face masks, masks with face shields, goggles, isolation gowns and surgical gloves.