UHK offering new service where people can send messages direct to patients

University Hospital Kerry is offering a new service where people can send messages directly to patients.

Management says it’s due to people not being able to visit family and friends in the facility due to COVID-19 restrictions.

They’ve set up a specific email address so that patients can receive messages from people thinking of them.

To send a message email [email protected] with the name of the patient and ward if known, and the first line of their home address.

Messages will be printed and delivered to patients.