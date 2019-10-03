UHK management and staff offer condolences to family of nurse killed in crash

The management and staff at University Hospital Kerry are offering their condolences to the family of a young nurse who died yesterday.

26-year-old Kerrie Browne from Brosna was returning home after a night shift at UHK when she was involved in a collision with another vehicle at 8am on the N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road at Meenleitrim.

In a statement, management and staff at UHK have offered their deepest sympathies to Ms Browne’s family at this tragic time.

Kerrie Browne will be laid to rest in her native Brosna on Monday.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them.