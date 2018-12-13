UHK hopes to fill a number of vacant consultant positions early next year

UHK says it hopes to fill a number of vacant consultant positions early next year.

At the recent Regional Health Forum, Fianna Fáil councillor John Joe Culloty asked for an update on the hospital’s replacement of a histopathologist, cardiologist, respiratory physician and geriatric consultant.

The South/South-West Hospital Group, which includes University Hospital Kerry, has received approval for an additional cardiologist and are finalising the case for a second shared post between UHK and Cork University Hospital.





It’s hoped to advertise the positions in early 2019.

The hospital group will also make recommendations regarding the future recruitment of a consultant histopathologist in UHK; a histopathologist examines tissues removed from patients for diagnostic reasons.

The consultant geriatrician post is to be re-advertised in the coming weeks with a wider international spread.

In the meantime, UHK is looking at progressing additional consultant geriatric positions.