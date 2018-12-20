UHK expects to be ready to provide abortion services from January 1st

University Hospital Kerry expects to be ready to provide abortion services from January 1st.

Under the new legislation that comes into force in the New Year, medical abortions will be available at the State’s 19 maternity units.

A spokesperson for the South / South West Hospital Group, which takes in UHK, says the HSE, in consultation with the Department of Health, is working on an implementation plan for the delivery of the termination of pregnancy service by January 1st.





Meanwhile the Irish Times reports that GPs in 24 of the 26 counties have indicated their willingness to preform medical abortions.

The HSE hasn’t yet confirmed to Radio Kerry News if Kerry is one of these counties.