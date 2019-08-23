UHK consultant raised concerns about infection control in the hospital

A consultant in UHK raised concerns about infection control in the hospital last year.

Consultant surgeon Tom McCormack, who is on the Consultant Board in University Hospital Kerry, wrote to the CEO of the South/South-West Hospital Group last year in relation to hospital infrastructure.

Following a Freedom of Information Act request, the HSE released correspondence between parties in UHK and the South/South-West Hospital Group.

In August 2018, consultant surgeon Tom McCormack wrote to CEO of the hospital group, Gerry O’Dwyer, about the standards in infection control.

He said the shortage of single rooms for isolation purposes creates an impossible environment for adequate management of infection.

Mr McCormack added that the infrastructure of UHK is ill-equipped to deal with the challenges of moderate standards for infection control.

A reply from the South/South-West Hospital Group CEO was not given in documents released to Radio Kerry.