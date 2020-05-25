UHK consultant raised concerns about infection control in the hospital two years ago

Infection control risks reported in UHK by HIQA in recent days were raised as concerns by a hospital consultant two years ago.

Last week, a HIQA report showed hospitals in the South-West region could face significant infection control risks, should a second wave of COVID-19 hit the country.

The consultant’s concerns over UHK’s infection control programmes were raised in documents released to Radio Kerry under a Freedom of Information request.

The Health Information and Quality Authority says the pandemic will place significant demands on hospital’s infection prevention and control programmes, should a second wave occur.

The South/South-West Hospital Group, which comprises nine hospitals including University Hospital Kerry, was found to be in need of immediate action to lessen the risk of infection spreading throughout hospitals in the region.

HIQA says inspections in UHK pointed to the potential for underlying weaknesses in infection prevention and control programmes, which could be re-exposed.

However, in August 2018, consultant surgeon Tom McCormack wrote to CEO of the hospital group, Gerry O’Dwyer, about the standards in infection control at the Tralee hospital.

In correspondence between the hospital and the group, he said the shortage of single rooms for isolation purposes created an impossible environment for adequate management of infection.

Mr McCormack added the infrastructure of UHK is ill-equipped to deal with the challenges of moderate standards for infection control.

A reply from the SSWHG CEO was not given in documents released to Radio Kerry.

Information obtained by Radio Kerry in a Freedom of Information Act request.