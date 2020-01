University Hospital Kerry is complying with recommended waiting times for colposcopy services.

The procedure is linked to CervicalCheck, as it’s a method for checking for cancer in women.

According to today’s Irish Examiner, there have been further delays to the CervicalCheck programme, as many women across the country are waiting longer than recommended for the procedure.

The colposcopy clinic in UHK is one of four hospitals which have complied with the waiting time guidelines.