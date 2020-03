Out-patient appointments scheduled for University Hospital Kerry have been cancelled for the foreseeable future.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, UHK says this is an unprecedented and challenging time for hospitals.

The hospital is advising there’s an exception for any appointments deemed to be an emergency, and work is underway with a view to rescheduling these.

Anyone with an urgent query in relation to an OPD appointment, is asked to contact the relevant Consultant’s secretary.