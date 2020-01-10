UHK cancels all non-time critical elective surgeries

University Hospital Kerry is extending the cancellation of some elective surgeries due to the current flu outbreak.

Hospital management says although flu presentations and admissions are slowly decreasing, projections indicate that it will be early next week before numbers return to normal.

A decision has been made today to cancel non-time critical elective surgeries for next Monday and Tuesday.

Surgeries that are deemed time critical will go ahead and the hospital will contact all patients to update them on their cases in the coming days.

Hospital management has thanked the public and all GPs for their help over the past week and said it will again review the situation on Monday.

Patients whose surgeries have been cancelled are being assured by management that their surgery will be re-arranged as soon as possible.

Strict visitor restrictions will remain in place at UHK until the end of the flu surge.