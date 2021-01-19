UHK building workers were vaccinated because they’re working in ED

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for the HSE to improve communication with its frontline staff regarding the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out.

Labour councillor Marie Moloney made the call after it emerged 10 construction workers had been vaccinated at University Hospital Kerry.

Cllr Moloney says she’s been contacted by frontline staff in mental health services in Killarney, who have not been told when they will be vaccinated.

She adds the issue is not the vaccination of the construction workers, but that there has been no communication with staff working in mental health services.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris maintains the construction workers deserved to be vaccinated, because they’re frontline workers in an emergency department.