University Hospital Kerry has begun a pilot service to allow virtual visits for patients.

The programme will enable patients, who don’t have their own digital device or smartphone, to have a video call with families using a hospital tablet or Digi-pad.

The two-week pilot will see video calls take place Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and if successful it is hoped to extend the operating hours of the service.

The six Digi-pads were supplied by Dublin-based fundraising group Comfort4Covid.