UHK asking patients to keep emergency department for those who need it most

UHK is asking patients to keep the emergency department for those who need it most.

The hospital says it’s currently experiencing significant overcrowding and, therefore, is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

University Hospital Kerry says presentations to the emergency department have increased and these patients have a variety of complex needs.

Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

They are asking people to think about their care and treatment options and keep the emergency department for the patients who need it most.

However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill, the emergency department will assess and treat patients as a priority.

Additional measures being undertaken include the cancellation of a small number of elective procedures.

The hospital will contact all affected patients to advise on a date for a re-scheduled procedure.