UHK to appoint radiographers in coming weeks and hope to re-open DEXA scanner

University Hospital Kerry say they’ll be appointing radiography staff in the coming weeks and hope to re-open the DEXA scan service.

The DEXA machine, which measures bone density, has been lying idle at UHK since 2017, as there are no radiographers to operate it.

The Friends of University Hospital Kerry fundraised €110,000 to buy the machine in 2015.

Kerry TDs Michael Healy-Rae and Martin Ferris raised the matter in the Dáil, but were unhappy with the response from Minister of State Finian McGrath.

Minister of State Finian McGrath, responding on behalf of the Health Minister to Deputies Michael Healy-Rae and Martin Ferris, said despite numerous recruitment drives, UHK has been unable to recruit radiographers to operate the DEXA scanner.

The Minister says UHK is currently interviewing radiographers, and hopes to appoint staff in the coming weeks, after which they may be in a position to consider re-establishing the DEXA scan service.

The hospital is also looking for staff, other than radiographers, to undertake training to operate the DEXA scanner, and they’re also considering other options, including outsourcing.

Both Deputy Michael Healy-Rae and Martin Ferris are doubtful UHK will resume the DEXA scan service soon.