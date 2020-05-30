UHK appeal to people to follow Government guidelines this bank holiday weekend

Management at University Hospital Kerry are appealing to people to continue to follow the Government’s COVID-19 guidelines this June bank holiday weekend.

In a statement from all the hospitals in the South / South West Hospital Group, they urge the public not to make unnecessary journeys outside 5km of their homes.

With temperatures set to rise this June bank holiday weekend, management and staff of University Hospital Kerry are asking the public to continue to follow the Government guidelines.

They acknowledge that staying at home and staying isolated can be difficult, particularly over a long period and especially over long weekends.

They’re reminding people, however, that they can save lives by staying at home and following Government and Public Health guidelines.

UHK is encouraging people who feel unwell to contact their GP or go to the Emergency Department if they require urgent treatment, adding that hospitals have separate pathways for COVID-19 patients and those needing other care.

CEO of the South / South West Hospital Group, Gerry O’Dwyer says hospital staff are working tirelessly to fight this virus to provide safe, high-quality care to patients.

He’s asking people to think before they make a journey, and to keep the appropriate distance from others, to follow cough etiquette, and to wash their hands.