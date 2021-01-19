UHK among hospitals which received disproportionately large number of COVID-19 vaccines so far

UHK is among a number of hospitals which have received a disproportionately large number of COVID-19 vaccines so far.

This according to today’s Irish Times, which says more than one-third of doses administered up to last Tuesday were given out in hospitals run by the South/Southwest Hospital Group.

The ten-hospital group, which includes University Hospital Kerry, is the third largest of the seven groups.

Staff in the South/Southwest group were three times more likely to have received the vaccine than those in the Western group and four times more likely than those in Dublin and the North-East groups.

The paper also reports that ten construction workers at UHK received the vaccine.