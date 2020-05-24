Údarás running workshops to help Gaeltacht tourism sector

Údarás na Gaeltachta is running a series of online workshops across Gaeltacht regions to help the tourism sector and encourage development of visitor experiences.

The state agency believes the Gaeltacht tourism sector can take full advantage of the short window that may arise this summer to attract domestic visitors, and to prepare for the new tourism norm in 2021.

The bilingual workshop for Kerry on June 9th will support tourism providers in the Gaeltacht in developing visitor experiences, and will be followed by one-to-one mentoring from tourism experts.

Anyone interested needs to apply to Údarás na Gaeltachta by email [email protected] for an application form, which must be returned by next Friday, May 29th.