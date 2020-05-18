Údarás reminds Kerry businesses it’s available to offer support

Údarás na Gaeltachta is reminding Kerry businesses that services continue to be available despite offices being closed due to COVID-19.

The regional authority is responsible for the economic, social and cultural development of the Gaeltacht, and their services are identified as essential by the Government.

They say a number of Gaeltacht businesses are facing very tough times but they remain contactable by phone, email and online to offer support and advice.

Údarás na Gaeltachta services can be accessed by:

Email: [email protected]

Phone:

Headquarters, Galway: 091-503100

Kerry Regional Office: 066-9150100

Cork Regional Office: 026-45366

Website: www.udaras.ie