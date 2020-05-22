Údarás na Gaeltachta to co-fund research on impact of technology and rural businesses

Údarás na Gaeltachta is co-funding new research to explore methods in which increased digital technology can help rural businesses in the Gaeltacht to connect and develop in the recovery from COVID-19..

It’ll investigate the development of peripheral Gaeltacht business communities by the use of technology.

The proposed 4-year PhD action research project will see the researcher based in the Waterford Gaeltacht business community and Waterford Institute of Technology.

The closing date for applications is this Friday May 29th and further information can be found at: https://www.wit.ie/future_students/postgraduate_studies/funded_opportunities