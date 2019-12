Údarás na Gaeltachta is looking for a business to occupy a Ballyferriter building that previously housed a spring water bottling facility.

Kerry Spring closed in 2015 with the loss of 32 jobs.

The factory building with spring water source and serviced enterprise or public development sites, is being offered for sale or lease.

Anyone interested in developing a project, that could benefit from Údarás na Gaeltachta funding, must register their interest by the 3rd of January with the agency.