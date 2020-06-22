Údarás client companies can access COVID-19 Sustaining Enterprise Fund

Údarás na Gaeltachta is welcoming confirmation that their client companies can access the COVID-19 Sustaining Enterprise Fund.

It’s specifically aimed at firms with 10 or more employees impacted by COVID-19 that are vulnerable but viable.

Údarás client companies in Kerry and other Gaeltachts will be able to avail of the full range of supports under the fund, with an initial amount of €5 million being made available.

This is in addition to the recently announced extra funding of €600,000 for Údarás na Gaeltachta to administer the Online Trading Scheme in the Gaeltacht.

Under the scheme a maximum grant of up to €2,500 or 50% of eligible expenses, is available to businesses to develop and strengthen their ability to trade online.