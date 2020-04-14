UCC applauded for efforts to assist students

A Kerry County Councillor who sits on the board of UCC has applauded the university’s measures to assist students with exam and other academic concerns.

Because of the pandemic, students may apply to defer their summer online exams including those who may have poor broadband.

Cllr John Francis Flynn says students who fail an exam may re-sit it without paying a repeat fee.

Cllr Flynn, who’s on the board of the UCC as Kerry County Council’s representative, is also urging private landlords to refund accommodation fees to students.