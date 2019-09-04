U21 County Hurling Championship Draw Has Been Made

The draw for the County Under 21 Hurling Championship has been made.

Ballyduff entertain Abbeydorney at 6pm on Friday September 13th in the preliminary round.

There will be two first round games at 6pm on the 13th with Tralee Parnells at home to St Brendan’s and Lixnaw hosting Kilmoyley.

Kenmare – Kilgarvan – Crokes will play Crotta O’Neill’s in Kilgarvan at 7.30pm on the same date.

The date of the final first round game between Causeway and the winners of Ballyduff against Abbeydorney is to be confirmed.