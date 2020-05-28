U-turn on proposed ban on shooting wood pigeon

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has done a U-turn on a proposed ban on the shooting of wood pigeon.

Minister Josepha Madigan was planning to introduce the ban based on new scientific evidence.

The plan drew widespread criticism from the farming and political circles due to the damage caused by the birds to tillage crops in the summer months.

Minister Madigan says the status quo is being reinstated for the wood pigeon for June, July and August and lethal means by landowners to protect their crops from the bird will be permitted.

Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin has welcomed Minister Madigan’s decision.