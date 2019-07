Kerry’s Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship title defence continues this afternoon.

They have a ¼ Final tie against Tyrone, in Tullamore at 2 o’clock.



Kerry manager James Costello https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jamescostello-full.mp3

If Kerry win today they will meet Galway in the last four.

Galway have won their ¼ Final against Kildare 2-17 to 15 points.