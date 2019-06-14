Two Westlife Tickets for sale.

2 seated WestLife tickets for sale, for Friday July, 5th. Contact 087 9323167
Jim Finucane is elected new Mayor of Tralee
Jim Finucane is the new Mayor of the Tralee Municipal District.The Fine Gael councillor was elected unanimously at a special meeting this morning.The auctioneer...
Murder trial of a South Kerry man will take place next month
The murder trial of a South Kerry man will take place next month.Blake Sweeney of 31 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen is facing a murder charge,...
Ballyheigue pupils win top prize in What’s your Story video competition
Primary school pupils from St Joseph’s National School in Ballyheigue have won top prize in a national video contest.The Trend Micro ‘What’s your Story’...
A Proposal to Deal with Vexatious Planning Objections – June 13th, 2019
Brendan outlined his suggestion to Jerry.
Free Travel Companion Pass – June 13th, 2019
Nora has type 1 diabetes and is at risk of hypoglycaemic attacks. She has a free travel pass which she appreciates as she has...
Committed to Cleanliness but Also to Understanding – June 13th, 2019
Team Bramble is a group in Tralee which organises clean ups. It emerged this week that colostomy bags were being regularly dumped. Gillian Wharton...