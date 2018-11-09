Two weather warnings in place for Kerry today

There are two weather warnings in place for Kerry along with other counties today.

There’s a status yellow rainfall warning for Kerry and 12 other counties including Cork and Dublin.

Heavy rain is expected, particularly in mountainous areas, until 6 o’clock this evening.





There’s also a status yellow wind warning for Munster and Connacht, with southeasterly winds expected to reach between 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/hr.

Met Eireann says gusts speeds will be higher in exposed coastal areas and on higher ground.

The warning is in place until 3 o’clock this afternoon.