Two vacant IDA sites in Kerry

The IDA has two vacant sites in Kerry.

The 1.6 hectares are based in Killarney and Dingle, and are part of over a thousand hectares of IDA Ireland sites across the country available for marketing.

IDA Ireland is the agency charged with attracting foreign direct investment.

In Kerry it has four active sites – the Business and Technology Park, Dromthacker, Tralee and Gortamullen Estate, Kenmare; Renard Estate, Cahersiveen, and Deerpark, Killarney – all industrial estates.

The IDA also has two industrial estates in Kerry with vacant land available for marketing – half a hectare in Dingle, and over one hectare in the Killarney Business and Technology Park.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys says the availability of serviced land and buildings is a key part of the IDA’s ability to compete for foreign direct investment in regional areas.