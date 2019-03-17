Two IT Tralee students to pitch to some of largest animation companies in the world

Two IT Tralee students will get the chance to pitch to some of the largest animation companies in the world next week.

Deborah Christie Tan and Jack Finnerty, both students in Animation VFX & Motion Design at IT Tralee, were recently announced as finalists in the Big Pitcher awards.

They were selected as two of the six finalists from higher lever institutes across Ireland.

Ms Tan and Mr Finnerty will get the opportunity to pitch their works in front of representatives from Pixar, Cartoon Network, Netflix, the BBC and Disney.

The Big Pitcher awards take place during the Dingle International Film festival, which is taking place next weekend.