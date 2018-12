Tralee CBS and Mercy Mounthawk Tralee will meet tomorrow in the Munster Colleges E Hurling Final.

The IT Tralee Pitch is the venue for the all-Kerry decider at 1pm.

Tadhg O’Sullivan is the Mercy Mounthawk Coach.





Tralee CBS were beaten in last year’s final.

Their Coach, Mark Ryall says his players will be focused on tomorrow’s task and won’t be listening to talk of being favourites.