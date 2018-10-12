Over two thousand still without power in Kerry following Storm Callum

There are over 2,200 homes and businesses without power in the county following Storm Callum.

A number of roads which were partially blocked this morning have all been cleared, while tourist attractions throughout the county have reopened.

According to ESB Powercheck, Waterville is worst affected with 1,970 without power, while there are currently over 160 customers affected in Kenmare.





37 customers in Cloghane have been affected by faults, while a further 20 in Milltown and 23 in Ballinskelligs are also without power.

ESB Networks hopes to have service restored to North and West Kerry by mid-afternoon, and in Kenmare and South Kerry by 6pm this evening.

Elsewhere, the OPW says Derrynane House reopened at 1 o’clock, while the Blasket Centre reported no overnight damage and is open today.