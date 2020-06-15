Two suspected COVID cases at UHK haven’t materialised in latest figures

Two suspected cases of coronavirus at University Hospital Kerry yesterday haven’t materialised in the latest figures.

That’s according to the daily operations update of acute hospitals, which was compiled by the HSE based on figures at 8 o’clock last night (Sunday).

This data shows there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in UHK, nor are there any suspected cases of the illness; there had been two suspected cases in yesterday’s figures.

There hasn’t been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kerry since May 19th.

The daily operations update shows there are currently 11 vacant beds in UHK and four vacant ICU beds.