Two social housing developments given go-ahead in North Kerry

Two social housing developments have been given the go-ahead for North Kerry.

The developments will be built in Ballylongford and Ballybunion.

The plans and related submissions came before Listowel Municipal District councillors recently, and they unanimously voted in favour of proceeding with the developments.

Kerry County Council will build 14 residential units at Marconi, Ballybunion; this includes four one-bedroom apartments, four two-bed houses and six three-bed houses.

The council will also build seven residential units at Rusheen Ballylongford; this development will consist of three one-bed houses, two two-bed houses and two three-bed houses.

Three submissions were made by state bodies for each development; the HSE, Irish Water and OPW all made submissions, however, none of them raised any objections.

There was one submission made by a member of the public during the relevant timeframe, and that related to the Rusheen development, but again this didn’t raise any objections; it highlighted the need for their privacy to be respected, trees to be removed and a wall to be built by the council.

All Listowel MD councillors agreed it was positive to see such construction in these villages and voted in favour of proceeding with both developments.