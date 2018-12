Two people have been selected to run for Fine Gael in the Dingle area in next year’s local elections.

Sitting councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald and Tommy Griffin were selected at the convention in Lispole last night.

Meanwhile, the Castleisland area Fine Gael convention will take place on Friday night.





Sitting councillors Bobby O’Connell and Pat McCarthy will go before the Castleisland area convention.