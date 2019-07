Two people were rescued from a camper van, which had become partially submerged, near Ballylongford this morning.

The Kerry Fire Service, an Garda Síochána, Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue and Kilrush RNLI responded to the call from Valentia Coast Guard.

A camper-van was caught in the tide at Carraig Island; the two occupants made their way to the roof to avoid the rising water.

The occupants were successfully brought to safety.

The incident occurred just after 5am this morning.