Kerry householders are being encouraged to recycle any old or unwanted electrical items this week.

The European Recycling Platform (ERP) is hosting two drop off events for electrical household items with a plug or a battery.

There’ll be one at the Lidl car park, Listowel on Friday, and then on Saturday at Tralee Mart from 10am to 4pm each day.





Yvonne Holmes from the ERP explains the type of items they’re looking for: